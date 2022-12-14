WaPo Corrects OpEd Conflating Lack Of Black Argentinian Footballers With "History Of Black Erasure"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Washington Post has been forced to issue a correction to an op-ed that asked ‘Why doesn’t Argentina have more black players in their World Cup lineup?’ after Argentinian people pointed out that the country is overwhelmingly white and not obsessed with virtue signalling about race.

The piece claimed that it is a ‘myth’ that Argentina is a white nation, with the author Erika Denise Edwards, an associate professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, suggesting her rantings uncover a “history of Black erasure in Argentina.”

A history of Black erasure in Argentina!! Check out my article! https://t.co/cSyaYaETt8 — Erika Edwards (@Prof_Edwards) December 10, 2022

In the piece Edwards argues that in the 18th century, a third of Argentina’s population was black and that since then there has been an agenda to ‘whiten’ the country.

“They believed that to join the ranks of Germany, France and England, Argentina had to displace its black population — both physically and culturally,” she further asserts.

She also points to census figures from 2010, claiming they prove that “roughly one percent” of Argentina’s population of 46 million is black.

After people pointed out that this is just not true, The Washington Post issued a correction noting that the actual number was “far less than” one percent.

The Washington Post opinion piece complaining that there are no black players on Argentina’s team has been corrected after the fact, to note that “far less than 1%” of the Argentine population is black. https://t.co/G7B5BO8LJO pic.twitter.com/kSBhjTRoV9 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2022

This piece is full of inconsistencies and misinterpretations, it is evident that the person who wrote it has no knowledge of Argentine culture and never lived in Argentina. — Sara Stewart Brown (@Kiwita) December 10, 2022

You can't apply an American perspective to this, @washingtonpost. The obsession to put everything through a lens that fits your world view in deeply troubling. In your article, you demonstrate a complete lack of understanding of the Indigenous, and Hispanic history of Argentina https://t.co/YE3NjQz9cr — Nico Slobinsky (@nicoslobinsky) December 10, 2022

Just came back to laugh at Washington Post….



Washington Post- Argentina is racist because they don’t have black players in their team.



Washington Post - Sorry we didn’t know there are no black people in Argentina.



This is a paper funded by Bezos, and this is their research — Whyteknight (@whyteknight07) December 12, 2022

So fewer than 150,000 in a country of 46 million. And that's including women and all men who are not between the ages of about 18 and 35, which is the approximate age window for players of this caliber. https://t.co/oSppma35R9 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 12, 2022

You just gathered one sided data that would confirm your bias and your preconceived idea of Blacks in Argentina. — Pedro Bartholomai (@hansenribera) December 13, 2022

These pieces are always written by people who know 0 about football but a lot about woke



Are @WashingtonPost suggesting there are good black Argentine players not being selected for the team due to racism? Who are they?



No footballing nation leaves great players out due to race https://t.co/EDJSFlbLiA — Ben Harris-Quinney (@B_HQ) December 11, 2022

Others noted that real life isn’t a Disney movie where each character is a different race:

Because we are a country, not a Disney movie. https://t.co/k8Lps8PgW2 — La Libertad Avanza (@LLibertadAvanza) December 10, 2022

La estúpida nota del @washingtonpost sobre la falta de negros en la selección argentina me dejó asqueado. Estados Unidos vive obsesionado con las razas, Argentina no. Estados Unidos eligió mantenerlas separadas, Argentina las mezcló. Pero insisten en exportar sus neurosis. — Gonzalo Garcés (@GonzaloGarces5) December 10, 2022

Translation: “The stupid note from [Washington Post] about the lack of blacks in the Argentine team left me disgusted. The United States is obsessed with race, Argentina is not. The United States chose to keep them separate, Argentina mixed them. But they insist on exporting their neuroses.”

You have studied so many years for this article? You clearly have to study more.



You judgde Latinos and Latin America countries without understanding geography and history and so much more.



Do not transfer your racist problems to US. — Pilar (@piluogorman) December 13, 2022

There is nothing that I stated that is factually incorrect.--EDE @FoxNewsDigital https://t.co/a95415w7wE — Erika Edwards (@Prof_Edwards) December 14, 2022

Do something please, this can't be tolerated anymore! There HAS to be black players in EVERY SINGLE soccer team of the world. Save us oh, great expert of racial identities! https://t.co/47KSABZVNp pic.twitter.com/7k8IMxVsql — Cripto Moneda (@criptomonedaz) December 13, 2022

The obsession with diversity and race in national sports is purely an American and British phenomenon. People in other countries are not concerned with obsessing about skin colour over skill and talent.

Thoughts on the BBC lamenting the English women’s football team having too many white players.



Yes, this actually happened.https://t.co/uxaRdX2RQr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 15, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.