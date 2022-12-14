WaPo Corrects OpEd Conflating Lack Of Black Argentinian Footballers With “History Of Black Erasure”

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

December 14, 2022
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Washington Post has been forced to issue a correction to an op-ed that asked ‘Why doesn’t Argentina have more black players in their World Cup lineup?’ after Argentinian people pointed out that the country is overwhelmingly white and not obsessed with virtue signalling about race.

The piece claimed that it is a ‘myth’ that Argentina is a white nation, with the author Erika Denise Edwards, an associate professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, suggesting her rantings uncover a “history of Black erasure in Argentina.”

In the piece Edwards argues that in the 18th century, a third of Argentina’s population was black and that since then there has been an agenda to ‘whiten’ the country.

“They believed that to join the ranks of Germany, France and England, Argentina had to displace its black population — both physically and culturally,” she further asserts.

She also points to census figures from 2010, claiming they prove that “roughly one percent” of Argentina’s population of 46 million is black.

After people pointed out that this is just not true, The Washington Post issued a correction noting that the actual number was “far less than” one percent.

Others noted that real life isn’t a Disney movie where each character is a different race:

Translation: “The stupid note from [Washington Post] about the lack of blacks in the Argentine team left me disgusted. The United States is obsessed with race, Argentina is not. The United States chose to keep them separate, Argentina mixed them. But they insist on exporting their neuroses.”

The obsession with diversity and race in national sports is purely an American and British phenomenon. People in other countries are not concerned with obsessing about skin colour over skill and talent.

Tyler Durden Wed, 12/14/2022 - 19:40


