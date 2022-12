After Griner, Here Are 10 More Trades The Biden Administration Is Looking To Make In 2023

December 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

While some have called trading Britney Griner for Russia's "Merchant Of Death" the worst trade in the history of trades, the Biden administration isn't done yet! Here are 10 more trades our Commander-In-Chief is planning to make before 2023 is over.



Read More...