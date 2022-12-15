The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California’s Reparations Task Force Has Just Months to Release A Plan. It Can’t Even Settle On A Number.

December 15, 2022   |   Tags:

A California task force that voted last year to provide reparations to descendants of African slaves can’t seem to settle on a plan—or a number. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans met Wednesday to discuss what taxpayers owe black Californians ahead of a July 2023 deadline. It will […] The post California’s Reparations Task Force Has Just Months to Release A Plan. It Can’t Even Settle On A Number. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x