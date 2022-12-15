Feds Open Investigation Into ‘Deep-Seated Anti-Semitic Discrimination’ at Berkeley Law School

December 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Department of Education is investigating the University of California, Berkeley, Law School over allegations that the school is fostering "profound and deep-seated anti-Semitic discrimination" that has created an unsafe environment for Jewish and pro-Israel students on campus. The post Feds Open Investigation Into ‘Deep-Seated Anti-Semitic Discrimination’ at Berkeley Law School appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...