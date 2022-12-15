Judge Blocks Biden Plan To Shred "Remain In Mexico" Policy

A federal judge blocked the Biden administration's plan to scrap the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy which required certain illegal immigrants to return to Mexico while they await immigration court proceedings.

The program, known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols," is different from Title 42, which is set to end next week.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the Biden administration to pause their plan to end the program.

"As Secretary Mayorkas has said, MPP has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border," Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June, when the Supreme Court ruled that the administration could terminate the policy, which was formally lifted in August.

The decision comes as federal border authorities encounter overwhelming levels of illegal immigration, with a record more than 2.3 million migrants encountered in fiscal year 2022 and even more expected with the end of another Trump-era expulsion policy, Title 42, expected on Dec. 21. -Daily Caller

As the Daily Caller notes, the Biden administration originally attempted to cancel the policy on Biden's first day in office, but was prevented from doing so by a flurry of lawsuits from Republican states.

After the Supreme Court's June decision, theyt sent it back to Kacsmaryk to consider whether it complied with the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires that agencies conduct certain procedural steps when implementing policy.