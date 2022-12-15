‘My Nation’s Original Sin’: Benedict Biden Apologizes to Delegation of African Leaders for the ‘Unimaginable Cruelty’ of Slavery and Offers Them $55billion – as Rwandan President Mocks US in Front of Laughing Crowd
December 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post ‘My Nation’s Original Sin’: Benedict Biden Apologizes to Delegation of African Leaders for the ‘Unimaginable Cruelty’ of Slavery and Offers Them $55billion – as Rwandan President Mocks US in Front of Laughing Crowd appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments