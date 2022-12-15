Oregon Judge Blocks High-Capacity Magazine Ban

Gun Owners of America & Gun Owners Foundation have successfully delivered on their promise to fight gun control in the Beaver State.

A Judge in Oregon State Court granted GOA a Preliminary Injunction in the case Arnold & GOA v. Brown. The injunction halts the magazine ban in Oregon’s most recent gun control law – Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114) - from being enforced. The Judge also maintained the Temporary Restraining Order on BM114’s permit-to-purchase requirement.

This means that Oregonians can still buy standard-capacity magazines and purchase firearms without a permit.

GOA has secured a preliminary injunction against the Oregon magazine ban in state court! The restraining order on permits to purchase has ALSO been maintained. pic.twitter.com/gliqyWrbpp — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) December 15, 2022

Previously, on December 6th GOA was granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against BM 114. This Comprehensive TRO prevented the entire new law from being enforced before it could go into effect on December 8th.

Ballot Measure 114 passed by razor-thin margins, and was reportedly bankrolled by out-of-state anti-gun lobbying groups such as Everytown and Giffords.

Had the law gone into effect, it would have

Banned Magazines over ten rounds

Required a permit to purchase any firearm

Required a training course, application fee, fingerprinting and a duplicative background check to obtain a permit-to-purchase.

“With implementation [of measure 114], there are serious harms to the public interest as well, which could include individuals being arrested and prosecuted for Class A misdemeanors under what could be found to be an unconstitutional statutory scheme." https://t.co/qdE63UJzDI — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 6, 2022

Erich Pratt, GOA’s Senior Vice President, had this to say:

“GOA and GOF are very glad that Judge Robert Raschio responded to our arguments and is protecting the Second Amendment rights of Oregonians. We will continue to oppose the ineffective magazine ban and permit-to-purchase scheme, as these infringements would fail to control criminals, but instead, would endanger the safety of law-abiding citizens.”

This victory is just one of many battles for your rights that GOA & GOF are fighting in the court system nationwide. Like we have been warning anti-gun activists and politicians since the Bruen decision, fall in line with this precedent, or we will make you.

