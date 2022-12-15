Senate Passes Bill to Bar TikTok From Government Devices

December 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices. The bill must still be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives before going to President Joe Biden for approval. The House of Representatives would need to […] The post Senate Passes Bill to Bar TikTok From Government Devices appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...