'Some Sort Of Sex Slave'? Son Of Paul Pelosi's Attacker Breaks Silence, Fuels Speculation

The son of Paul Pelosi attacker, David DePape, says his father 'is not evil,' and is 'hardly a right-wing conservative.' He also implied that the 82-year-old Pelosi may have invited DePape over for sexual activities.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Nebosvod 'Sky' Gonzalez said "He isn't a danger to society, I don't even know if he even attacked Mr. Pelosi. For all that we know he was some sort of sex slave, as Elon Musk pointed out."

The 42-year-old DePape appeared before a San Francisco Superior Court Judge on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, and will be arraigned on federal charges on Dec. 28, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, first-degree burglary and threatening the family member of a public official . He has pleaded guilty to all charges. He has also been charged in federal court.

When asked about first hearing of his father's arrest, Gonzalez said he was in shock, and that "That's not the type of person he is."

Official reports about the attack have changed several times. First, an 'unknown third party' opened the door after police arrived at the Pelosi house - after which police witnessed DePape take a hammer from Pelosi and hit him with it. Then, it was that Pelosi and DePape were both struggling with the hammer, and DePape wrested it from Pelosi and beat him with it. Then, in a now-retracted report which has gotten veteran NBC reporter banished from the air, after being alone in the home for 30 minutes, Pelosi opened the door when police arrived. However, he did not try to escape or alert police to an emergency, and he instead walked to the police and back toward DePape.

NBC Report Contradicts Federal Charging Statement in Paul Pelosi Attack – And Paul Pelosi’s Actions

NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer reported on the Today Show that accused attacker David DePape and Paul Pelosi were alone in the Pelosi home for thirty minutes, #PaulPelosi pic.twitter.com/X6RURvSMYJ — Vlemx4u (@vlemx4u) November 4, 2022

NBC News deleted the clip from their Twitter feed and scrubbed it from their website.

BREAKING: The @TODAYshow has now DELETED this clip and @NBCNews has scrubbed it from their website because it “did not meet” their “reporting standards.”



WHAT IS GOING ON?! https://t.co/Ku8w32rPCr pic.twitter.com/V6jUWk562c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

"I'm surprised about the whole thing. There is still a lot of info that hasn't been given to the public. I have no clue what happened or how it happened. There are more questions than answers right now. Do we even know what really happened?" he told the Mail.

There is "almost no person on this planet that has gone through so much suffering," the 19-year-old Gonzalez said. "If you look into his eyes, you can see he's such a sad person."

"He often told us he was raised in an abusive home and would be physically abused by his grandparents," Sky continued, adding that DePape was bullied in school and didn't have any friends.

Their mother, Oxane 'Gypsy' Taub, gave them the last name "Gonzalez" as a tribute to a Mexican family that allegedly saved her life several years ago.

Not politically motivated

Gonzalez, who says he hasn't seen his father in several years, told the Mail that the attack wasn't likely to have been politically motivated.

"My father had a lot of political views and told me about a lot of different things, but he didn't subscribe to either political party, Democrat or Republican," adding that the two parties 'are just covers and colors.'

Nebosvod 'Sky' Gonzalez

"What matters are the policies of each individual person. Each individual person is unique, and it isn't about right or left. That's just a distraction," he continued.

"My father had progressive views. He believed in human rights, equality, and justice. He was against the war, he was a peace activist, hardly a right-wing conservative, as he has been branded."

Mental Illness

Shortly after DePape's arrest, Taub - who is currently imprisoned for the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old boy, told ABC30 that her former partner was "mentally ill," and that he disappeared for a year in the mid 2010s.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him," she said, adding "And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal."

"When I met him, he was only 20 years old and he didn't have any experience in politics, and he was very much in alignment with my views and I've always been very progressive."

"I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi," she added.

According to Gonzalez, "We all deserve to know what happened, especially in such a high-profile case," adding "But we don't know what happened. I don't know whether or not my father did what he's been accused of. So far, what we know doesn't make any sense."