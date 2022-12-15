The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Taylor Lorenz Lashes Out at Younger, More Successful Journalist in Cruel Anti-Semitic Tirade

December 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Taylor Lorenz, a semi-prominent China apologist and internet reporter at the failing Washington Post, on Wednesday lashed out at a fellow journalist in a Twitter tirade many people are calling anti-Semitic. The post Taylor Lorenz Lashes Out at Younger, More Successful Journalist in Cruel Anti-Semitic Tirade appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x