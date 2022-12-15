Tucker Carlson Drops CIA-JFK Bombshells — Cowardly Deep State RINO Mike Pompeo Refused to Discuss It

Tucker Carlson generally deals with topics that are pertinent to news today. When he dives into historical events, you know it’s because it’s a bombshell and tonight’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight delivered.

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy marked the launch of the modern conspiracy theory movement. Six decades later, we’re still getting new information and it doesn’t look good for the CIA. They were clearly involved in multiple ways, from the use of a “mind-control expert” to gaslight the world about Jack Ruby to the ongoing coverup that ties the CIA directly to the assassination. Even former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who pressured Donald Trump to keep information hidden, declined an invitation to talk about it.

Trump had promised to release all the JFK files as scheduled for 2017. But Pompeo pressured him to hold back much of the release, assumably the most important parts that would implicate the CIA then and now. In doing so, he compelled President Trump to have one of his few broken promises of his first term.

That move alone should preclude any Republicans from even considering Pompeo for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

According to the Gateway Pundit:

As reported earlier today – On Thursday the National Archives released thousands of the JFK documents. But the FBI-CIA would not allow the release of all of the documents. Around 3% of the JFK documents are still being withheld from release to the public — more than 50 years after the assassination. What are they hiding?

Carlson spoke to someone with direct knowledge of the assassination and asked if the CIA was involved. The reply: “The answer is yes. I believe they were involved.”

Many of us have suspected this for a long time. It makes sense when we consider that they were the ones who started demonizing the idea of “conspiracy theories” in the first place. Today’s stigma against “conspiracy theorists” is a direct result of the CIA’s propaganda and control agenda with the initial sole purpose of covering up their involvement in the assassination.

What does all this mean? According to Carlson, the implications extend from before the assassination all they way to now because of what it means about our system of government.

“It means that within the U.S. government there are forces wholly beyond democratic control,” he said. “These forces are more powerful than the elected officials that supposedly oversee them. These forces can affect election outcomes. They can even hide their complicity in the murder of an American president. In other words, they can do pretty much whatever they want. They constitute a government within a government mocking by their very existence the idea of democracy.”

Watch:

Today we spoke to someone who had access to the still-hidden JFK files, and is deeply familiar with their contents. We asked this person directly: did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy? Here’s the reply: "The answer is yes. I believe they were involved." pic.twitter.com/3EURZcsaR2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 16, 2022

At this point it would be more shocking to find out the CIA wasn’t involved than proving that they were. It prompts the question of what else they’ve done to America over the decades to maintain their power at the detriment of the people.

