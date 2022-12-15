Watch: Dem Rep. Says Term 'Pedophile' Is Discriminatory

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Congressional hearing on ‘anti-LGBTQ violence,’ a Democratic Representative parroted the same claim as several LGBTQ activists that the terms ‘groomer’ and ‘pedophile’ are discriminatory against sexual preferences and gender identity.

During the hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, California Rep. Katie Porter asserted that the phrase “groomer” is a “lie” used to maliciously discriminate against LGBTQ+ people and make them appear to be a “threat.”

“You know, this allegation of ‘groomer’ and ‘pedophile,’ it is alleging that a person is criminal somehow and engaged in criminal acts merely because of their gender identity, their sexual orientation, their gender identity,” Porter claimed.

The Democrat then complained, with the aid of Human Rights Campaign (HRC) president Kelley Robinson, that Twitter allows the “dangerous” terms to be used.

“This is not just about what happens online. What happens online translates into real harms in people’s lives,” Porter proclaimed.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) says that the terms "groomer and pedophile allege that a person is criminal somehow merely because of their sexual orientation and gender identity" and laments that Twitter allowed groomer "to reach 72 million users." pic.twitter.com/hi6tuAPm4F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

The same argument was made throughout the hearing by a parade of cartoon character activists:

Despite there being zero evidence anti-LGBT hate motivated the Club Q killings, congressional Democrats are nonetheless exploiting the tragedy & using it to call for new restrictions on speech. #TodayInWashington https://t.co/CnY7rmYI14 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

The House is currently holding a hearing on "Anti-LGBTQ" violence where a person named Olivia Hunt says "there is a straight line that can be drawn" between laws banning boys from girl's sports and sex changes for kids "to the acts of violence that have taken far too many lives." pic.twitter.com/mbb2uhmFFN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

Club Q survivor James Slaugh: "Hate rhetoric from politicians, religious leaders & media outlets is at the root of attacks, like at Club Q, & it needs to stop now ... Hate starts with speech." pic.twitter.com/Qeaf5BzJ5o — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

The claims that the term ‘groomer’ is hateful were also platformed on CNN:

CNN only does fake news https://t.co/XIV98Tkxg4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

The same claim was amplified by trans activist Alejandra Caraballo, who earlier this week was exposed as a hypocrite at the hearing by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace for having her own history of tweeting violent rhetoric.

Wrong! People are calling you groomers and pedophiles because you won’t stop sexualizing, indoctrinating and mutilating children.



We’re gay and no one ever calls any of us those things. Stop gaslighting everyone.



We’re done letting predators use our community as a shield. pic.twitter.com/8ziW4QP3OX — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 14, 2022

If you’re gonna be a hypocrite who advocates for violence online, you probably shouldn’t do it testifying in my committee… https://t.co/2vQq2Q2qu1 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 13, 2022

Elsewhere during the hearing, another witness opined that parents shouldn’t have any right to know if their children as young as 12 are being put through gender transitions:

They nuked their entire account lmfao pic.twitter.com/56oNJPIyxi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

When asked about the many cases of de-transitioners who have spoken out about feeling they were forced into sex changes as children, another activist claimed those people don’t even exist:

A witness in the House hearing on "anti-LGBT violence" is asked about de-transitioners:



"I've never heard of a case of anyone de-transitioning so I honestly don't think it's a real thing." pic.twitter.com/G2ujamy9AF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

We have previously covered the disturbing movement on the left to tolerate pedophilia and categorise it as some sort of sexual identity along with the likes of ‘queer,’ ‘pansexual’ and ‘intersex’.

When Elon Musk recently announced that he wanted to implement improvements on Twitter to better protect children against predators, he was attacked and labelled a ‘far right’ extremist.

In the UK, this level of nonce sense has reached the point where the police are spending time defending convicted pedophiles against ‘hate’ and enforcing the ‘correct’ use of pronouns. In Ireland, a teacher who refused to use the pronouns ‘they/them’ a the behest of one student has been thrown in PRISON.

As we have repeatedly highlighted, parents of children as young as Kindergarten age in schools throughout the U.S. have found themselves in battles against officials over books and subject matter, including transgenderism, pedophilia, and open gay pornography.

The children’s books in question contain graphic depictions of oral sex between gay men, as well as a host of other material that is objectively unsuitable for children.

Parents nation-wide have found themselves under attack by leftists, government entities, law enforcement and even the military over recent months after taking on school officials.

Where the material has been removed, LGBTQ+ activists and the media have described it as ‘book banning‘.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is heading up the gaslighting:

Earlier this week, GOP Senator Rand Paul raised the issue of doctors carrying out transgender surgeries on children, and the propaganda that has prompted a massive increase in young Americans feeling they do not have the ‘right’ body.

“Who is responsible for telling a four-year-old that we need to talk about their gender and whether they’re in the appropriate body?” Paul asked.

“Who’s talking about giving picture books to six-year-olds with illustrations of surgery to remove their genitalia?” the Senator continued.

“It’s Democrat politicians and woke left-wing people,” Paul asserted, further urging “Republicans are not perfect. But Republicans are not pushing your child to have surgery to remove their genitalia as early as elementary school.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.