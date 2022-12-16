The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC, Who Routinely Accuses Republicans of Putting Her in Danger, Lashes Out at Elon for Punishing Doxers

December 16, 2022   |   Tags:

In January 2021, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, shortly after the Capitol incursion, that Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was “trying to get me killed.” She refused to back down […] The post AOC, Who Routinely Accuses Republicans of Putting Her in Danger, Lashes Out at Elon for Punishing Doxers appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x