Biden Wants $8 Billion In Taxpayer Funds To Shut Down Coal Power In South Africa

With the UN and other interests already interfering in Africa's energy development, Joe Biden announced at the US-Africa Business Forum a plan for American taxpayers to shell out at least $8 billion to shut down effective coal fired energy plants in South Africa so they can be replaced with far less effective and far less efficient green energy alternatives.

In other words, the goal of climate change cultists is to use $8 billion of America's money to diminish South African infrastructure.

The green energy scam continues despite the fact that European nations are now admitting they need more oil and coal based energy, not green tech, after the loss of Russian natural gas resources.

The American taxpayer is now carrying the weight of $94 billion in 2022 for so called "clean energy" initiatives in other nations around the world.