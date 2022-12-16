Disney’s Flopping at The Box Office, but Their Non-Woke Competitor is Absolutely Soaring…

December 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you want to see an example of a company that’s allowing ideology and wokeness to destroy them, look no further than Disney. They can’t stop pushing the LGBTQ agenda down the throats of innocent little children. It’s disturbing beyond belief. The left is on a mission to brainwash children into the “progressive religion” by introducing them to homosexuality, and transgenderism. I can’t think of anything more disturbing than this, from a “children’s-based company.” And it’s infuriating parents. So much so, that they’re not taking their kids to see these propaganda movies. So, that’s the bad news. Now, the good



Read More...