How it Could Have Been Better

December 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I get an email every Friday from the Congressman for NH-CD1 recapping what a busy week he has had. It usually summarizes four or five issues he feels he was integral in bringing to fruition. He is a self-promotion star, and it has to be a must-read for his followers. For the other half of […]



Read More...