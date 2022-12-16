The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mitch McConnell Leads 22 Senate Republicans in Siding with Democrats to Pass Spending Bill

December 16, 2022   |   Tags:

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined with 21 other Republican senators Thursday to pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government for another week in hopes that a […] The post Mitch McConnell Leads 22 Senate Republicans in Siding with Democrats to Pass Spending Bill appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x