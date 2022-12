Princess, Likely Next in Line to Throne, Suddenly Collapses: ‘Very Unusual’

December 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalized after suffering from what was apparently a major heart episode while out with her dogs, multiple news outlets have reported. The princess, 44, lost […] The post Princess, Likely Next in Line to Throne, Suddenly Collapses: 'Very Unusual' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...