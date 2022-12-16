The FBI Responds to Twitter Files Bombshell With Bald-Faced Lie

Yesterday’s blockbuster release of the sixth Twitter Files revealed just how deep the FBI went into Twitter in order to control the narrative, influence elections, and censor American citizens. The FBI responded by saying they were going after foreign actors. This is a bald-faced lie.

The FBI’s response would be comical if it weren’t so dangerous for America. According to Fox News:

In response to the “Twitter Files,” a spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital, “The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities. Private sector entities independently make decisions about what, if any, action they take on their platforms and for their customers after the FBI has notified them.”

Not everyone is buying it. Okay, so nobody’s buying it. But one Congressman, Tim Burchett from Tennessee, went so far as to say they are lying. According to Breitbart:

Burchett responded, “Mr. Wray is lying. He better clear off his January. I expect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in the Judiciary Committee and Mr. Comer from Kentucky’s committee will have him filled up — his dance card will be filled up. Look, this thing goes so deep. For them to even — they’re accusing us of doing what they’re — exactly what they’re doing. … This is how they investigated President Trump, they said it was a foreign entity and then that’s how they backdoored into his campaign and that’s exactly what they’re doing with this. They’ve used this to dox people. They’ve used it to censor people. It is at the top of our Justice Department and we need to get to the bottom of it. Because this has [a] chilling effect across our entire constitutional aspects of every issue that we’re dealing with right now because of the corruption at this level and that we’ve allowed our once wonderful FBI to be infiltrated by these folks is just, to me, a scary problem.”

Hopefully, Burchett and the GOP will do more than ask questions for the cameras to score political points. What the Deep State in general and FBI in particular are doing is nothing short of circumventing the Constitution. Government cannot suppress free speech directly or indirectly. By calling on Twitter to censor free speech, they have engaged in highly illegal activities that require repercussions.

Someone needs to be held accountable. Somebody needs to go to jail. In fact, it’s almost certain that MANY somebodies need to be held accountable. This is just another example of why the FBI needs to be disbanded completely.

