These Are The Richest Billionaires In Each Country

While there are nearly 8 billion people in the world, just over 3,000 are billionaires as of November 2022. As Visual Capitalist's Carmen Ang notes, this tiny group of people is worth nearly $11.8 trillion - Equivalent to about 11.8% of global GDP.

Where do these billionaires live? This graphic by Truman Du uses data from Forbes to map out the richest billionaires around the world.

The Full List

As it turns out, billionaires are a lot more geographically concentrated than you might think.

In fact, of the 195 officially recognized countries around the world, only 76 are home to billionaires. And even within these countries, there’s vast disparities between the quantity of billionaires.

Here’s a breakdown of all the countries that have at least one billionaire. For countries with more than one, we’ve highlighted the billionaire with the highest net worth as of November 28, 2022:

Country/territoryNameNet worth ($B)Main source of wealth (sector)
🇩🇿 AlgeriaIssad Rebrab5.1food
🇦🇷 ArgentinaMarcos Galperin4.0e-commerce
🇦🇲 ArmeniaRuben Vardanyan1.3investment banking
🇦🇺 AustraliaGina Rinehart27.9mining
🇦🇹 AustriaGeorg Stumpf7.9real estate, construction
🇧🇩 BangladeshMuhammed Aziz Khan1.0power
🇧🇧 BarbadosRihanna1.4music, cosmetics
🇧🇪 BelgiumEric Wittouck9.0investments
🇧🇿 BelizeKenneth Dart4.0investments
🇧🇷 BrazilJorge Paulo Lemann15.6beer
🇧🇬 BulgariaGeorgi & Kiril Domuschiev1.9animal health, investments
🇨🇦 CanadaDavid Thomson53.2media
🇨🇱 ChileIris Fontbona19.6mining
🇨🇳 ChinaZhong Shanshan66.7beverages, pharmaceuticals
🇨🇴 ColombiaLuis Carlos Sarmiento6.3banking
🇨🇾 CyprusJohn Fredriksen11.4shipping
🇨🇿 CzechiaRenata Kellnerova16.0finance, telecommunications
🇩🇰 DenmarkAnders Holch Povlsen11.9fashion retail
🇪🇬 EgyptNassef Sawiris7.2construction, investments
🇪🇪 EstoniaKristo Kaarmann1.4payments, banking
🇫🇮 FinlandAntti Herlin3.9elevators, escalators
🇫🇷 FranceBernard Arnault179.5LVMH
🇬🇪 GeorgiaBidzina Ivanishvili4.8investments
🇩🇪 GermanyBeate Heister & Karl Albrecht Jr.35.1supermarkets
🇬🇷 GreeceVicky Safra7.1banking
🇬🇬 GuernseyStephen Lansdown2.3financial services
🇭🇰 Hong KongLi Ka-shing33.0diversified
🇭🇺 HungarySandor Csanyi1.1finance, real estate
🇮🇸 IcelandThor Bjorgolfsson2.5investments
🇮🇳 IndiaGautam Adani133.6infrastructure, commodities
🇮🇩 IndonesiaR. Budi Hartono23.4banking, tobacco
🇮🇪 IrelandJohn Collison & Patrick Collison8,1payments software
🇮🇱 IsraelEyal Ofer14.4real estate, shipping
🇮🇹 ItalyGiovanni Ferrero34.4Nutella, chocolates
🇯🇵 JapanTadashi Yanai29.2fashion retail
🇰🇿 KazakhstanVladimir Kim5.0mining
🇱🇧 LebanonTaha Mikati2.8telecom
🇱🇮 LiechtensteinChristoph Zeller2.2dental materials
🇲🇴 MacauHoi Kin Hong1.2real estate
🇲🇾 MalaysiaQuek Leng Chan10.2banking, property
🇲🇽 MexicoCarlos Slim Helu86.2telecom
🇲🇨 MonacoStefano Pessina9.3drugstores
🇲🇦 MoroccoAziz Akhannouch1.8petroleum
🇳🇵 NepalBinod Chaudhary1.5diversified
🇳🇱 NetherlandsCharlene de Carvalho-Heineken15.0Heineken
🇳🇿 New ZealandGraeme Hart10.1investments
🇳🇬 NigeriaAliko Dangote12.9cement, sugar
🇳🇴 NorwayAndreas Halvorsen6.6hedge funds
🇴🇲 OmanSuhail Bahwan2.0diversified
🇵🇪 PeruCarlos Rodriguez-Pastor4.3finance
🇵🇭 PhilippinesManuel Villar7.0real estate
🇵🇱 PolandMichal Solowow6.0investments
🇵🇹 PortugalMaria Fernanda Amorim4.5energy, investments
🇶🇦 QatarFaisal Bin Qassim Al Thani1.9hotels
🇷🇴 RomaniaIon Stoica & Matei Zaharia1.6data analytics
🇷🇺 RussiaAndrey Melnichenko27.0coal, fertilizers
🇸🇬 SingaporeLi Xiting16.6medical devices
🇸🇰 SlovakiaIvan Chrenko1.6real estate
🇿🇦 South AfricaJohann Rupert9.0luxury goods
🇰🇷 South KoreaJay Y. Lee7.9samsung
🇪🇸 SpainAmancio Ortega62.5Zara
🇰🇳 St. Kitts and NevisMyron Wentz1.3health products
🇸🇿 Swaziland (Eswatini)Nathan Kirsh5.4retail, real estate
🇸🇪 SwedenStefan Persson15.3H&M
🇨🇭SwitzerlandGuillaume Pousaz23.0fintech
🇹🇼 TaiwanZhang Congyuan6.7shoes
🇹🇿 TanzaniaMohammed Dewji1.5diversified
🇹🇭 ThailandSarath Ratanavadi12.2energy
🇹🇷 TurkeyIbrahim Erdemoglu6.5carpet
🇺🇦 UkraineRinat Akhmetov4.3steel, coal
🇦🇪 United Arab EmiratesPavel Durov15.1messaging app
🇬🇧 United KingdomMichael Platt15.2hedge funds
🇺🇸 United StatesElon Musk191.2Tesla, SpaceX
🇻🇪 VenezuelaJuan Carlos Escotet3.2banking
🇻🇳 VietnamPham Nhat Vuong4.7diversified
🇿🇼 ZimbabweStrive Masiyiwa1.2telecom

The United States is well known to have one of the highest concentrations of billionaires. It’s home to over 900, with Elon Musk the wealthiest of them all with a staggering net worth of over $191 billion in November 2022. That makes him not just the richest billionaire in America, but the richest person in the world.

China has the second highest concentration of billionaires, with 400 ultra-wealthy that have a combined net worth of $1.45 trillion. China’s richest billionaire, Zhong Shanshan, is the founder of the Nongfu Spring beverage company.

Interestingly, there are no clear patterns when it comes to the type of industry or sector that these billionaires are involved in. The exception is the U.S., where a significant number of billionaires are linked to the tech industry.

And it’s important to note that some heads of states are reportedly billionaires, and in many cases might be the wealthiest people in their respective countries. But their wealth is often a state secret, well-diversified, and too difficult to accurately estimate.

Male vs. Female Billionaires

One trend that does stand out is the number of men versus women who are billionaires. Of the 76 billionaires on the list, only 7 are women.

This pattern is also evident when looking at the entire billionaire population—of the 3,311 billionaires worldwide, only 12.9% are women.

It’s worth mentioning that this population of billionaire women is rising. According to Forbes, the 2021 list included 328 women, 36% more than in 2020.

