Watch: Rand Paul Slams "Emasculated Republicans" For Accepting Bloated Spending Bill

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul has blasted Republicans who are going along with a huge bloated $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill without even reading it.

“The Omnibus will be 3000 pages. We’ll get it two hours before they want to pass it. No one will read it,” Paul told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

“If 41 of us said no and held our ground until there was a compromise we could force Democrats to reduce spending,” Paul urged.

The Senator further warned “We have completely and totally abdicated the power of the purse. Republicans are emasculated. They have no power, and they are unwilling to gain that power back.”

Last night, the Senate approved a one-week extension of funding, therefore averting a partial government shutdown that was scheduled to begin this weekend.

The measure gives lawmakers an additional week to negotiate and pass the more comprehensive omnibus bill which funds all federal agencies through the fiscal year.

Commenting on GOP Senators who are supporting the bill, Paul stated “This brings upon us the lie that Republicans really are fiscally conservative.”

“The Democrats aren’t. They will not pretend to be fiscally conservative. Not one of them up here gives a darn about the debt,” the Senator further asserted.

“Republicans all profess to, but when you make them vote on the PAGO resolution (pay as you go), that we can’t have new spending without offsetting it, they always vote to exempt it,” Paul further proclaimed.

Yesterday I joined #Kudlow on @FoxBusiness to explain my opposition to the omnibus spending bill. Republicans have completely abdicated the power of the purse! https://t.co/CttEeG18nO — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 15, 2022

“I mean what do Republicans stand for?” Kudlow chimed in, adding “We need lower spending, we need less government, we need lower taxes and regulations, we need a growthier economy.”

“You got J. Powell and the Fed today, senator, basically saying their restrictive policies are gonna lead to a recession next year. Fiscal policy, if it were growthier…might stop the inflationary wave, might stop the Fed from printing money, where is the GOP, why is this so hard?” the host continued.

“Balancing the budget, how hard would it be?” Paul responded, adding “If we passed 2019’s budget… if we passed that today, the budget would balance. That’s how much spending has grown over the past three or four years.”

“All that COVID spending is baked in and we’re bankrupting the country,” Paul further warned, noting “we’re adding debt faster than we’ve ever added it in the history of the country.”

