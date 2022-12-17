Alert: Somebody Needs to Reinstate Britney’s Conservatorship, ASAP

December 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I am sorry to say this, but Britney Spears is not well and I now understand why she was under a conservatorship for all of those years. And I am also starting to understand why they didn’t want her to get pregnant because it doesn’t appear that she’s capable of taking care of herself, let alone a child. Since the conservatorship was removed, we’ve seen Britney in a constant state of undress. Okay, fine, so she’s an exhibitionist, I guess that’s not the end of the world, even though her sons are literally begging her to stop. But it’s also



Read More...