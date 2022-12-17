Iran Stops Paying Terrorists, But You Still Pay Them, Thanks to Joe Biden
December 17, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYA leftist administration keeps the cash flowing to the usual suspects. The Iranian protesters who have gained the support of the entire world have pointed out more than once that the mullahs who run the repressive Islamic regime in Tehran spend more money on foreign jihad terrorists than on their own people. So in what …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments