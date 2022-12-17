Is This Happening? Title 42 To End Next Week As Latest Appeals Court Rules Against Challenge

On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled against conservative states that had argued to keep in place asylum rules enacted during the Trump administration. Thousands of migrants have crowded into shelters on the Mexican border as the restrictions near their expiration next week. Unless more challenges are filed, the order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means the restrictions will continue to expire on Wednesday as planned. It may come down to the wire before a decision is made. Republican-controlled states fought to preserve the asylum limitations enacted by President Trump at the outbreak’s onset



