Over 400 Hotels Being Used To House Illegal Boat Migrants In UK

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Over 400 hotels in the UK, some of which are four and five star rated, are being used to house illegal boat migrants in the UK, it has been revealed.

According to Home Office statistics, 419 different hotels are being used to accommodate asylum seekers, that vast majority of whom are economic migrants, at a cost of £7 million pounds per day.

The figure represents the number of hotels being used for such purposes in mid-November, so the real number is probably even higher now.

Nigel Farage responded to the revelation by remarking, “It is out of control, there are very very few towns now unaffected by this.”

There are now 419 illegal migrant hotels in the UK… Invasion! pic.twitter.com/R75w43JvIU — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 15, 2022

Areas around the hotels have been plagued by criminality, anti-social behaviour and sexual assaults.

A 37-year-old woman in Standish was raped by a migrant staying at a nearby hotel, while other migrants from the hotel were caught filming PE lessons at a local school and sexually harassing teenage girls as they walked home.

The revelation that the number of hotels has surpassed the 400 mark is sure to stoke more anger, given that many Brits continue to suffer through a cost of living crisis.

While they make the difficult choice between heating and eating this winter, illegal economic migrants are being kept cozy and warm in comfortable hotel accommodation at taxpayer expense, in some cases in prime tourist areas.

People who booked the hotels months in advance are also having their wedding plans ruined after receiving phone calls from the hotel to immediately cancel their bookings.

As we previously highlighted, the UK government has arrested just 0.3 per cent of illegal boat migrants despite passing a law that makes it a crime to arrive in the UK without proper permission.

Almost 50,000 boat migrants have arrived this year alone, nearly half of whom are scammers from Albania, a country at peace.

As we document in the video below, Europe continues to experience major social unrest problems with its growing migrant population.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behind the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.