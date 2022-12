Peace Between Jordan and Israel Unraveling, Report Says

December 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Israel’s decades-long peace with Jordan is unraveling, a development that threatens to upset a fragile regional stability that is being challenged by countries like Iran, Russia, and China, a think tank report warns. The post Peace Between Jordan and Israel Unraveling, Report Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...