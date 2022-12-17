Police Update On Idaho Quadruple Murder Case…Seems Like They Know Who Their Suspect is…

December 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, the case of the 4 murdered college students in Idaho drags on. We still don’t know why they were killed, or who killed them. All we know is that cops are now looking for the mysterious driver of a white Hyundai Elantra. They’ve been looking for this car and driver for eons now, and it’s just shocking to me, that there are not more videos of this car at or around the scene, or beyond. If they had more videos to choose from they could possibly get a plate and identify this person. According to some reports, cops traveled



Read More...