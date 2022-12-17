Trump Backs McCarthy For Speaker; Calls For Detractors To Back Down

December 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, told Breitbart that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “deserves” a chance at the speakership. Also, Trump called on Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Bob Good of Virginia, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina to soften their adamant opposition. Trump stated of McCarthy, “I like him.” “I find this whole thing to be a really risky game. There is potential for adverse outcomes. The difference between Boehner and is night and day.”



