US Government Confirms COVID Shots Caused 1433X Increase in Reports of Cancer To CDC

December 17, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The further we go down this road, the more is confirmed that what we warned about concerning the experimental COVID shots, and the more deeply we are going to have to contemplate dealing with the criminals who pimped this lying narrative on the unsuspecting public. The latest evidence of the lies of the sorcerers at …



Read More...