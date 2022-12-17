The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Intel Withholding Key Information About Covid Origins

If they could keep their role in the assassination of a US president under wraps for fifty years, a global bio-weapon is a piece of cake. Report: U.S. Intelligence Agencies Are Keeping From Congress Key Information About Covid Origins By: Jordan Boyd, The Federalist, December 15, 2022 U.S. intelligence agencies are obstructing congressional oversight by failing …


