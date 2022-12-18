Crew of International Space Station Forced to Get Creative After Apparent Micrometeorite Strike

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The crew of the International Space Station on Sunday was inspecting an attached Russian space capsule that may have been damaged by a micrometeorite, while ground controllers considered whether to […] The post Crew of International Space Station Forced to Get Creative After Apparent Micrometeorite Strike appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...