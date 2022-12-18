El Paso Mayor Finally Declares State Of Emergency After Mass Invasion Of Migrants

Better late than never? Democrat Mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, has been refusing to declare a state of emergency in El Paso for weeks as illegal migrant caravans flood into the city across the southern border, but it would seem that he has finally seen the light. Leeser's announcement comes at the same time as a declaration of emergency from Denver Mayor (and Democrat) Michael Hancock, who now admits that the city cannot continue to support migrants transported there from El Paso.

El Paso has run out of funding to accommodate the 2400+ people entering the city every day from Mexico and is asking for outside assistance to deal with the influx of “asylum seekers.” While the Biden Administration continues to ignore and even obscure the crisis on the southern border, leaked videos of enormous migrant groups lining up for entry at El Paso gates are beginning to circulate, debunking the claim that the White House is taking action.

Biden's Press Secretary, Karen Jean-Pierre, was recently mocked for her assertion that Biden has been “doing the work from day one” to secure the border. Clearly, the evidence shows that she is lying:

The refusal of the White House and Democrat run cities to act honestly when it comes to the migrant crisis suggests a desire to avoid political accountability (either that, or an agenda to deliberately destabilize the country). If they admit to the crisis, they then have to admit that their immigration policies are a failure. So, they attempt to gaslight the American public and hide the truth. Karen Jean-Pierre even attempted to blame Republicans for the situation instead of taking responsibility.

The unprecedented wave of illegal immigrants has resulted in a historic number of apprehensions (at least 2.4 million in the past year) as well as fiscal disaster in the cities that accommodate migrants instead of arresting them and sending them back across the border. The impending end of Title 42 this month has accelerated the threat. The law requires migrants to be transported back to Mexico immediately after being stopped by Border Patrol, instead of allowing them to remain in the US for months or even years while waiting for courts to decide their citizenship status.

Migrants in many cases are able to collect extensive welfare if designated as asylum seekers or refugees, and Census Bureau data shows that at least 63% of them do in fact try to obtain benefits. Biden is also pressing for a general amnesty for millions of migrants that are already residing in the US, which is encouraging even more border crossings.

In 2017, multiple Democrat controlled cities in Texas including El Paso sought to obstruct Texas law SB 4, which was designed to prevent sanctuary city status from being used within the state. The law was passed, but El Paso has continued to encourage an endless river of migrants into Texas anyway. Now, the city leadership finally acknowledges they are in trouble, with an Arctic front bearing down on Texas and thousands of migrants on the streets with no available shelter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced a flurry of attacks from progressive politicians after he initiated a program to bus migrants out of Texas and leave them on the doorsteps of leftist cities like New York, Washington DC and Chicago. Democrat “strongholds” for illegal migrants are being quickly exposed as unprepared and hypocritical; they expect border states to absorb the invasion of millions of migrants while they are incapable of dealing with a mere handful.

The busing controversy culminated with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis transporting nearly 50 migrants to the elitist vacation island of Martha's Vineyard. The move created a firestorm of outrage from leftists and accusations of “human exploitation” against conservative state leaders.

Hilariously, the "humanitarian" progressives of Martha's Vineyard were quick to buy the migrants cheap lunches in a highly publicized PR stunt, and then they quietly loaded them onto a bus the next day. They were shipped off the island to a camp on a military base. None of them were allowed to stay, none of them were offered housing and none of them were offered jobs by officials or residents at Martha's Vineyard.



The “do as we say, not as we do” ideology of the political left when it comes to illegal immigration has been revealed, and economic reality is becoming undeniable. The US simply cannot continue to allow millions of non-citizens to enter our nation unchecked. It is not practical from an economic standpoint nor is it practical from a social and cultural standpoint. If the trend continues the crisis will turn into outright disaster.