Father Frank Pavone, a Conservative Pro-Life Activist, Dismissed From Priesthood by Woke Vatican

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

One does not have to be a Catholic to be dismayed by the woke nature of the Vatican under Pope Francis. The Marxist advocate of anti-Biblical ideals and his likeminded lieutenants have pushed the church in a radical leftist direction. In doing so, they have alienated or completely eliminated many of the most conservative members of the clergy.

The latest high-profile Catholic to be banned by the church is Father Frank Pavone. According to Catholic News Service:

Father Frank Pavone, a well-known pro-life activist and national director of the organization Priests for Life, has been dismissed from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” CNA has learned. In a Dec. 13 letter to U.S. bishops obtained by CNA and confirmed by multiple sources as authentic, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, wrote that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision on Nov. 9, adding that there was “no possibility of appeal.” “Father Pavone was given ample opportunity to defend himself in the canonical proceedings, and he was also given multiple opportunities to submit himself to the authority of his diocesan bishop,” explains a separate statement attached to Pierre’s letter. “It was determined that Father Pavone had no reasonable justification for his actions.” Pavone, however, told CNA Saturday that he had not been notified about the Vatican’s judgment.

It’s another blow against the traditional wing of Catholic leadership as it acts as a warning shot against other priests who have leaned on more traditional Catholic values. Is the church lost for the sake of modern day woke sensibilities?

