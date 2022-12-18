Game For The Ages! Argentina Wins World Cup Beating France

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After France staged an incredible comeback and forced overtime in the final game of the FIFA tournament on Sunday in Qatar, Argentina won its first World Cup title since 1986 when the tied soccer match versus France went to penalties kicks. Lionel Messi, the team captain and a legendary player in Argentine soccer, wins his first World Cup in this historic match. Messi scored the opening goal of the match against France with a penalty kick, avenging his team’s defeat to Germany in his previous World Cup appearance in 2014. After the game, he intends to end his career in



