Latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll Places Donald Trump As Top Option For 2024

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a recent poll, former President Donald Trump is the top option for the Republican presidential primary in 2024, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second. If the Republican primary were held today, 48% of likely voters said they would back Trump, according to a poll released by Harvard CAPS-Harris on Friday, while 25% said they would vote for DeSantis. In the event that Trump does not run again in 2024, 48% of Republican voters have indicated their support for DeSantis, with former Vice President Mike Pence trailing far behind with 15%. If Republican primary voters could only



Read More...