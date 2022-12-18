Notorious Washington Post Doxxer Taylor Lorenz Suspended From Twitter

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, well known for her habit of doxxing her political targets as a means to intimidate them into silence, as well as her tendency to publish false or misleading information, has just been temporarily suspended from Twitter. Following her suspension, the trust-fund tattle-tale took to her Substack to claim that she did not violate any Twitter rules that she knows of, and only had a few tweets on her accounts. Lorenz donned no less than a pound of makeup to let everyone know how OK she was with the suspension.

Watch Taylor Lorenz almost in tears as she discusses her ban.



It’s incredible watching these “journalists” just in absolute shock at finally being held to the same standard as everyone else. They’re so used to living by a different set of rules pic.twitter.com/BciVzLr0zA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

What she conveniently fails to mention is that she recently erased her entire Twitter account and even had her Twitter page removed from the Internet Archive right after Elon Musk began to crack down on corporate journalists using doxxing as a form of leverage.

After Eric Weinstein expressed concern over the action, Musk said the suspension would be temporary.

Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account. Will be lifted shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Lorenz came under fire in April after she doxxed a private citizen operating the 'Libs of TikTok' Twitter account - which did nothing more than amplify public videos posted by deranged leftists.

The crux of Lorenz's hit piece is that Libs of TikTok spreads "anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment" and should be outed and shamed for "acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem" and "affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms."

We shouldn’t define the word woman because gender is a system of oppression pic.twitter.com/KYbtCeynpr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

This is the same Taylor Lorenz who broke down in tears because people published her private information online, which she said led to PTSD and having to sever relationships.

When this story about @LibsOfTikTok is published ...



Remember this (now-deleted) video of Cry-Bully @TaylorLorenz sobbing on TV about how she felt when people published her private information online →https://t.co/Ouopoc2IyH pic.twitter.com/67bQDOXfx8 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 19, 2022

Lorenz's ban was the latest in a string of MSM journalists that Musk accused of doxxing, him - or others, at some point in history. Those kicked off the platform (and mostly now restored) include, Keith Olbermann of MSNBC, Ryan Mac of the NY Times, Anthony Webster of Bellingcat, Donnie O'Sullivan of CNN, Micah F. Lee of The Intercept, Matt Binder of Mashable and Drew Harwell of the Washington Post.

Free Speech is doing okay when a sitting member of Congress can fire off two obvious lies in one tweet and not get banned by the guy he is lying about...who owns Twitter. https://t.co/jbJ4ukg32Y — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 18, 2022

Musk has been accused of simply suspending anyone who disagrees with him, which is ironic considering the political left's revelry whenever a conservative account was previously banned. A year ago, leftists argued that Twitter was a "private company" that can do whatever is wants. Now, they demand access to the platform as if it is a publicly owned forum. So far, Musk appears to only be suspending accounts that violate the website's doxxing rules. The only difference is that today the rules are being enforced universally rather than selectively.

imagine being this out of touch where this is an actual headline https://t.co/wDKm4U0Kel — Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) December 16, 2022