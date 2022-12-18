Police Uncover Recording of a “Scream” at 3:00 am Near Home Where 4 College Kids Were Murdered

December 18, 2022

Well, here we are, over a month in, and still no suspect in the murder of those four Idaho college kids. Although, I do believe police know who their suspect is – he’s the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra. But that’s all they know, and truthfully, that’s an enormous pool of people to choose from. But there might be a new piece of really crucial information that could be helpful down the road when they’re trying to piece together a case with a “timeline.” A cop, who was near the house where the four people were murdered that night,



