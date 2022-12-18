Teenage Son of Pelosi’s “Attacker” Says His Dad Wasn’t “Right-Wing” and Then Drops Another Huge Bomb

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Paul Pelosi “hammer time” attack sure fell out of the news fast didn’t it? It was basically yanked from the headlines right after NBC News filed a report claiming they had confirmed the bodycam footage showed Paul Pelosi calmly answering the front door on the night of the so-called “hammer attack.” That report threw everything into a tizzy and raised some seriously controversial questions about what really went down. So, NBC News did what any good propaganda machine would do… they deleted everything. Now, the entire court process is locked down tight, and we’re left wondering what really happened



Read More...