TSA Seizes Record Number Of Guns At Airport Security Checkpoints

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is out with a new report that shows TSA officers at airport security checkpoints seized a record number of guns in 2022.

As of last Friday, TSA agents found 6,301 firearms, with more than 88% loaded, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 guns detected in 2021. Closing out the year, the agency expects a total of 6,600 firearms to be seized, a 10% increase over 2021's record level.

"Firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, but firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit," TSA wrote in a statement.

The maximum civil penalty for firearms found in carry-on bags is a violation of up to $15,000.

"I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft. "Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.

The number of firearms seized at checkpoints has increased over the last decade and has recently doubled since 2020.

For those unfamiliar with TSA transport rules, a firearm has to be checked baggage with an airline and locked in a hard-sided container. There was no explanation by TSA for why so many guns were found in carry-on bags.