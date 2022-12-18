Twitter 2.0: We Will Remove Accounts That Promote Certain Social Media Platforms

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Sunday, Twitter made the announcement that it would block accounts that provide usernames or links to particular "prohibited" third-party social media sites. In a tweet thread that was published as a large portion of the world was watching the World Cup final, Elon Musk's business stated, "We will no longer allow free promotion of some social media platforms on Twitter." The following platforms will have their connections or usernames removed: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post. "Specifically, we will remove accounts created exclusively for the purpose of advertising other social platforms."



