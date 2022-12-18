Vatican Removes Conservative Pro-Life Priest; “Blasphemous Messages On Social Media?”

December 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Father Frank Pavone, a fiery pro-life campaigner who sparked debate about the subject inside the church, was excommunicated this past October. According to the New York Times, Pavone was formally expelled from the clergy on November 9 after receiving a letter from the American representative of Pope Francis. According to the letter, Pavone would be fired without the option of an appeal. The letter reportedly states, without elaborating, “This step was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical procedures of blasphemous messages on social media, and of chronic disobedience of the legitimate commands of his diocesan bishop.”



