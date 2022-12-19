Boebert Breaks With MTG: Won’t Support McCarthy Without Mechanism To Remove Him If Necessary

December 19, 2022

On Monday, Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert announced she would not vote for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker unless there is an easy way to remove him from office. We need “some accountability mechanism on the Speaker of the House,” Boebert stated at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix. In an interview with the conservative station “Real America’s Voice,” she declared, “This is third in command for the presidency of the United States of America.” And we’re going to take away the one safeguard that Congress has against abuse of power? Some Republicans in the House



