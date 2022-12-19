Brickbat: A Little Too Late

December 19, 2022 | Tags: Boston, REASON

A federal judge in Massachusetts has refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the family of Shayne Stilphen, who died of an overdose while in the custody of the Boston Police Department. Judge Richard G. Stearns said the complaint offers "both subjective and objective reasons for the officers to understand that Stilphen faced substantial risk of serious harm unless provided immediate medical care." The complaint said Stilphen was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication when he was booked into the jail, with security video showing him having trouble standing up without help from officers. Video showed officers walking by his cell several times over a period of almost an hour where they could see he was slumped over. Finally, one officer walked by and saw his body folded into an uncomfortable position and administered Narcan, but it was too late.

The post Brickbat: A Little Too Late appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...