Brits Erect Penis-Headed Putin Statue, Throw Eggs At "Bellend Of The Year"

A town of Putin-hating Brits have erected a golden penis-headed statue of the Russian president, and have set up a table from which residents can throw "free eggs" at it.

The effigy, located in the West Midlands town of Rowley Regis - on Bellend Road, was dubbed "BELLEND OF THE YEAR," PA News Agency reports.

The organizer of the protest, who wishes to remain anonymous, told PA: "I needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and I thought there was one person who has universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin," adding "You could just throw eggs at the statue, which people did so willingly and quite happily."

"It’s been very well received. One person said, ‘I thought it was my boss for a second’"

The organiser of the statue said it ‘does what it says on the tin’ (Handout/PA)

The co-ordinator said they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees. “I’ve seen over the course of the year the devastation that has happened in Ukraine and that so many lives that have been displaced as a result of the war,” they said. “So I thought, ‘I really want to help out and I want to do my bit and I want to try and raise some money to help those individuals’.” -PA News

As far as how the statue was made, the organizer said: "I don’t know what the material is but I gave to a couple of artists and they cut it out over two or three weeks," adding "Then we painted it and made a plinth, which obviously had the sign Bellend of the Year just to make sure there was absolutely no way to deny what he actually was."

"The message is pretty simple – it’s exactly what it says on the tin."