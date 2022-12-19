Have You Been Watching Football? There’s Something Very Strange Going On…

December 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s not a secret that something “strange” is happening. Not just in the US, but all over the world. The “died suddenly” phenomenon is scary, and it has a lot of people wondering what the hell is going on with that vaccine, or the boosters. And yes, I know that the so-called “experts” say the vaccine is as safe as eating rainbow cotton candy, but unlike a lot of people around here, I am not really all that quick to believe the regime “experts,” who I believe have an agenda. I am the type who likes to gather a lot



Read More...