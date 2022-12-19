The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Insane, Brave, Karen”: Stanford Drops New Woke List Of Verboten Language

December 19, 2022   |   Tags:
Stanford University, home to one of the most unethical psychology experiments in history, has just dropped a list of words we're not supposed to use.

Newly verboten words, categorized by type of offense include;

Ableism:

Insane, Lame, Crazy, Spaz and Tone Deaf - which are " Ableist language that trivializes the experiences of people living with mental health conditions."

Culturally Appropriative:

Brave - which "perpetuates the stereotype of the "noble courageous savage," equating the Indigenous male as being less than a man."

Tribe - "Historically used to equate Indigenous people with savages."

Guru - "In the Buddhist and Hindu traditions, the word is a sign of respect. Using it casually negates its original value."

Gender Based:

He / She -  Unless you know the person you're addressing uses "he / she" as their pronoun, it is better to use "they" or to ask the person which pronouns they use.

Ladies, Landlord/Landlady, Gentlemen / Freshman / Congressman/woman, you guys - "Lumps a group of people using gender binary language that doesn't include everyone."

Seminal - This term reinforces male-dominated language.

Transgendered - This term avoids connections that being transgender is something that is done to a person and/or that some kind of transition is required.

Imprecise Language:

Abort - This term can unintentionally raise religious/moral concerns over abortion.

American - This term often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries). [ZH: ACKCHYUALLY]

Karen -  This term is used to ridicule or demean a certain group of people based on their behaviors.

Thug -  Although the term refers to a violent person or criminal, it often takes on a racist connotation when used in certain circles.

The list goes on and on...

If you're still reading, why not keep going!

Person-First:

Homeless Person, Immigrant, Prisoner, Prostitute - Using person-first language helps to not define people by just one of their characteristics.

Violent:

Trigger warning - The phrase can cause stress about what's to follow. Additionally, one can never know what may or may not trigger a particular person.

War room - Unnecesary [Stanford spelled this wrong] use of violent language

Pull the trigger -  Unnecessarily uses violent imagery to encourage another person to do something.

Killing two birds with one stone - This expression normalizes violence against animals.

Honorable mention:

Long time no see -  This phrase was originally used to mock Indigenous peoples and Chinese who spoke pidgin English.

Make it stop!

