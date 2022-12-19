Kari Lake Greets The US Propaganda Media With Polish “Kozakiewicz” Hand Gesture…

December 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Little spitfire Kari Lake has a message for the US media, and it’s causing quite an uproar. Lake spoke at the Turning Point USA convention, where she greeted the media ghouls with an old Polish gesture called The Kozakiewicz. So what is that? Well, the Kozakiewicz gesture has quite a history. It all started between the Poles and the Russians back during the 1980 Olympics. The hand movement was actually a triumphant gesture from the pole vault champion Władysław Kozakiewicz’s, and the rest is history, literally. To the average Pole, the 1980 Summer Olympics are chiefly linked to the memory



Read More...