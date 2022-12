Pastor Leads His People To Confront Drag Queen Bingo Meeting & Deals It A Death Blow

December 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Last week, pastor and author of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government Matt Trewhella led his people in confronting the evil that was taking place in Fond du lac, Wisconsin. He and about 50 others stood out in the cold to …



Read More...