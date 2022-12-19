Report: Jan 6 Committee Expected To Make Donald Trump One Of Several Criminal Referral Targets

December 19, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee will be targeting Donald Trump in a public meeting on Monday that is focused on accusing the former president of criminal behavior. This is the committee’s harshest criticism of Trump to date, and it marks the conclusion of 18 months spent arguing that he is personally responsible for the riot that broke out at the Capitol last year. The panel will convene its final meeting at 1 p.m., during which it will vote to release its final report and is anticipated to submit some of Trump’s allies — including the former president himself — for criminal



