‘Serious Disregard For These Children’s Welfare’: Biden Admin Policies Could Place Migrant Kids in Homes With Sex Offenders

December 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration’s attempts to implement a more humane immigration policy are leading it to hand migrant children over to American adults who haven’t submitted to background checks, according to a Senate report obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. That has made those kids vulnerable to everything from being placed in the custody of legal guardians who have a history of child neglect to living in homes with registered sex offenders. The post ‘Serious Disregard For These Children’s Welfare’: Biden Admin Policies Could Place Migrant Kids in Homes With Sex Offenders appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



